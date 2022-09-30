LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) closed Thursday at $47.21 per share, down from $48.19 a day earlier. While LKQ Corporation has underperformed by -2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LKQ fell by -8.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.43 to $42.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.17% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Barrington Research on April 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for LKQ. Northcoast June 08, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LKQ, as published in its report on June 08, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

The current dividend for LKQ investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LKQ Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LKQ is recording an average volume of 1.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a loss of -0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.44, showing growth from the present price of $47.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LKQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LKQ Corporation Shares?

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing LKQ Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LKQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LKQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LKQ has decreased by -0.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,188,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 billion, following the sale of -217,202 additional shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services made another increased to its shares in LKQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,099,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $772.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,508,584.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -457,384 position in LKQ. ValueAct Capital Management LP sold an additional -5.0 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.48%, now holding 12.55 million shares worth $668.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, decreased its LKQ holdings by -3.57% and now holds 11.85 million LKQ shares valued at $630.92 million with the lessened -0.44 million shares during the period.