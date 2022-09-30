Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) closed Thursday at $49.47 per share, down from $51.28 a day earlier. While Johnson Controls International plc has underperformed by -3.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JCI fell by -29.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.77 to $45.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.36% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) recommending Buy. A report published by Deutsche Bank on March 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for JCI. Mizuho also rated JCI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Overweight on November 08, 2021, but set its price target from $82 to $83. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for JCI, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $84 for JCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

The current dividend for JCI investors is set at $1.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Johnson Controls International plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JCI is recording an average volume of 4.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a loss of -3.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.84, showing growth from the present price of $49.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Johnson Controls International plc Shares?

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is based in the Ireland and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Engineering & Construction market. When comparing Johnson Controls International plc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in JCI has increased by 17.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 68,090,523 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.69 billion, following the purchase of 10,248,127 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another increased to its shares in JCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,523,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.51 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 64,777,731.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 349,995 position in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 2.96 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.14%, now holding 39.38 million shares worth $2.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its JCI holdings by -4.51% and now holds 31.76 million JCI shares valued at $1.72 billion with the lessened -1.5 million shares during the period. JCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.50% at present.