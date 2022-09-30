A share of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) closed at $427.78 per share on Thursday, down from $441.23 day before. While ASML Holding N.V. has underperformed by -3.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASML fell by -42.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $881.12 to $412.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2022, UBS Upgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) to Buy. A report published by Argus on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASML. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on December 20, 2021, and assigned a price target of $902. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ASML, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. New Street also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

It’s important to note that ASML shareholders are currently getting $7.38 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ASML Holding N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 59.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ASML is registering an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $682.30, showing growth from the present price of $427.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASML is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ASML Holding N.V. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is based in the Netherlands. When comparing ASML Holding N.V. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 40.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASML shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASML appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in ASML has decreased by -27.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,928,931 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.88 billion, following the sale of -3,062,947 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in ASML during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.85%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -403,588 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.18 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,492,254.

During the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC added a 150,028 position in ASML. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -0.59 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.05%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $1.92 billion. At the end of the first quarter, WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its ASML holdings by -5.57% and now holds 3.23 million ASML shares valued at $1.58 billion with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. ASML shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.80% at present.