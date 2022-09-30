As of Thursday, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEV) stock closed at $1.66, down from $1.80 the previous day. While Lightning eMotors Inc. has underperformed by -7.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZEV fell by -81.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.71 to $1.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.76% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) recommending Overweight. DA Davidson also rated ZEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 11, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on August 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZEV, as published in its report on June 24, 2021.

Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lightning eMotors Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZEV is recording 604.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.36%, with a loss of -6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lightning eMotors Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in ZEV has increased by 30.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,308,862 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.24 million, following the purchase of 995,915 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZEV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -221,052 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,987,271.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,391,190 position in ZEV. CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 229.80%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $2.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ZEV holdings by 15.16% and now holds 0.75 million ZEV shares valued at $2.14 million with the added 99330.0 shares during the period. ZEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.50% at present.