In Thursday’s session, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) marked $43.01 per share, down from $43.74 in the previous session. While Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has underperformed by -1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCEP fell by -22.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.86 to $42.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.18% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, UBS Upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) to Buy. A report published by Kepler on June 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CCEP. ING Group also rated CCEP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $71.05 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 08, 2022. JP Morgan June 02, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for CCEP, as published in its report on June 02, 2021. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

With CCEP’s current dividend of $2.21 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 261.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CCEP has an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a loss of -7.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.68, showing growth from the present price of $43.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Shares?

Beverages – Non-Alcoholic giant Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Boston Partners Global Investors,’s position in CCEP has increased by 1.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,077,793 shares of the stock, with a value of $643.04 million, following the purchase of 146,625 additional shares during the last quarter. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau made another decreased to its shares in CCEP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.25%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,107,266 additional shares for a total stake of worth $534.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,862,229.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -455,568 position in CCEP. Ninety One UK Ltd. purchased an additional 0.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.80%, now holding 5.38 million shares worth $264.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CCEP holdings by -6.07% and now holds 4.08 million CCEP shares valued at $200.57 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. CCEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.80% at present.