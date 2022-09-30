International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) closed Thursday at $91.58 per share, down from $95.27 a day earlier. While International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has underperformed by -3.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IFF fell by -31.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $155.00 to $93.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.23% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) recommending Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IFF. Berenberg also Downgraded IFF shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $144 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2022. Stifel January 26, 2022d the rating to Buy on January 26, 2022, and set its price target from $155 to $160. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IFF, as published in its report on January 13, 2022. Mizuho’s report from October 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $154 for IFF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

The current dividend for IFF investors is set at $3.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IFF is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -6.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $141.11, showing growth from the present price of $91.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IFF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Shares?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 36.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 275.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IFF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IFF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IFF has increased by 1.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,287,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.35 billion, following the purchase of 552,384 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.77 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,109,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -21,079 position in IFF. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.62 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.85%, now holding 12.09 million shares worth $1.34 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its IFF holdings by -1.40% and now holds 10.83 million IFF shares valued at $1.2 billion with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. IFF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.