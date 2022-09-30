In Thursday’s session, Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) marked $25.17 per share, down from $26.46 in the previous session. While Energizer Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENR fell by -36.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.62 to $25.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ENR. JP Morgan also reiterated ENR shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 08, 2022. Citigroup Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 08, 2022, but set its price target from $42 to $38. Goldman February 24, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENR, as published in its report on February 24, 2021. Truist’s report from February 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $60 for ENR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)

With ENR’s current dividend of $1.20 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Energizer Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 47.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ENR has an average volume of 622.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -8.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.44, showing growth from the present price of $25.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energizer Holdings Inc. Shares?

Electrical Equipment & Parts giant Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Energizer Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 198.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENR has increased by 2.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,176,683 shares of the stock, with a value of $201.66 million, following the purchase of 204,319 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ENR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 133,045 additional shares for a total stake of worth $191.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,801,536.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 1,900 position in ENR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, sold an additional -0.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.19%, now holding 3.53 million shares worth $99.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its ENR holdings by -2.52% and now holds 2.61 million ENR shares valued at $73.23 million with the lessened 67482.0 shares during the period. ENR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.30% at present.