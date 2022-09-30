As of Thursday, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (AMEX:INDO) stock closed at $6.64, up from $6.12 the previous day. While Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited has overperformed by 8.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDO rose by 46.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.99 to $2.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.26% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Noble Capital Markets Upgraded Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) to Outperform. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on March 25, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for INDO. Aegis Capital also rated INDO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 12, 2020.

Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -66.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INDO is recording 2.81M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.60%, with a gain of 9.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 259,836 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.94 million, following the purchase of 259,836 additional shares during the last quarter.

