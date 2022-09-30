The share price of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) fell to $9.69 per share on Thursday from $10.50. While Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has underperformed by -7.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HFRO fell by -9.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.26 to $10.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.62% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HFRO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.92 per share.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HFRO is recording an average volume of 177.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.20%, with a loss of -14.85% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HFRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HFRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC’s position in HFRO has decreased by -2.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,205,437 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.41 million, following the sale of -108,446 additional shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HFRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -451,828 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,487,502.

During the first quarter, RBC Capital Markets LLC added a 60,388 position in HFRO. Cambridge Investment Research Adv purchased an additional 47308.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.54%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $16.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its HFRO holdings by -2.42% and now holds 1.27 million HFRO shares valued at $14.86 million with the lessened 31429.0 shares during the period. HFRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.53% at present.