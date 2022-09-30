A share of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) closed at $16.83 per share on Thursday, down from $18.01 day before. While FS KKR Capital Corp. has underperformed by -6.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FSK fell by -24.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.38 to $17.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.08% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) to Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on June 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for FSK. Hovde Group also rated FSK shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 05, 2021. Wells Fargo November 12, 2020d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for FSK, as published in its report on November 12, 2020. Truist’s report from September 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for FSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. National Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

It’s important to note that FSK shareholders are currently getting $2.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FSK is registering an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.81%, with a loss of -11.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.81, showing growth from the present price of $16.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FS KKR Capital Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

