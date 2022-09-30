The share price of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) rose to $13.68 per share on Thursday from $13.54. While First BanCorp. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FBP rose by 2.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.62 to $11.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.96% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) recommending Outperform. A report published by Hovde Group on December 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for FBP. Wells Fargo also rated FBP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 09, 2021. BofA/Merrill September 20, 2018d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FBP, as published in its report on September 20, 2018. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of FBP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of First BanCorp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and FBP is recording an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.19%, with a loss of -3.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.60, showing growth from the present price of $13.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First BanCorp. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, First BanCorp. (FBP) is based in the USA. When comparing First BanCorp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FBP has decreased by -1.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,046,216 shares of the stock, with a value of $386.76 million, following the sale of -351,543 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FBP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -44,127 additional shares for a total stake of worth $346.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,237,627.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -464,079 position in FBP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -2.08 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.23%, now holding 11.6 million shares worth $165.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its FBP holdings by 149.16% and now holds 11.22 million FBP shares valued at $160.41 million with the added 6.72 million shares during the period. FBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.50% at present.