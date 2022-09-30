Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) closed Thursday at $89.03 per share, down from $89.63 a day earlier. While Texas Roadhouse Inc. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TXRH fell by -3.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.41 to $68.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.97% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Stephens started tracking Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) recommending Equal-Weight. Northcoast also rated TXRH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $108 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 04, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on April 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $105. Stifel March 11, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TXRH, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Gordon Haskett’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $110 for TXRH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

The current dividend for TXRH investors is set at $1.84 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TXRH is recording an average volume of 789.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a gain of 3.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.19, showing growth from the present price of $89.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TXRH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Texas Roadhouse Inc. Shares?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TXRH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TXRH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TXRH has decreased by -1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,025,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $623.56 million, following the sale of -90,215 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TXRH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 145,154 additional shares for a total stake of worth $597.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,730,854.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,516,768 position in TXRH. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.80%, now holding 2.56 million shares worth $227.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its TXRH holdings by 23.70% and now holds 2.25 million TXRH shares valued at $200.13 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period.