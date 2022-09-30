The share price of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) fell to $13.07 per share on Thursday from $13.12. While MGIC Investment Corporation has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTG fell by -13.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.84 to $11.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.05% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on June 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MTG. BofA Securities also Downgraded MTG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2021. Keefe Bruyette June 09, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MTG, as published in its report on June 09, 2020. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MTG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MGIC Investment Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MTG is recording an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.83%, with a loss of -2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.38, showing growth from the present price of $13.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MGIC Investment Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Specialty sector, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is based in the USA. When comparing MGIC Investment Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTG has increased by 8.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,308,623 shares of the stock, with a value of $504.56 million, following the purchase of 2,773,545 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MTG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -910,778 additional shares for a total stake of worth $350.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,533,441.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,154,232 position in MTG. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 10.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 239.21%, now holding 15.04 million shares worth $214.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its MTG holdings by -0.81% and now holds 12.43 million MTG shares valued at $177.67 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period.