A share of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) closed at $7.06 per share on Thursday, down from $7.12 day before. While Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARCO rose by 37.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.44 to $4.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 27, 2022, Barclays started tracking Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) recommending Overweight. A report published by HSBC Securities on April 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ARCO. BofA Securities also Upgraded ARCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2022. Goldman January 19, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ARCO, as published in its report on January 19, 2022. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

It’s important to note that ARCO shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARCO is registering an average volume of 698.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a loss of -2.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.95, showing growth from the present price of $7.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) is based in the Uruguay. When comparing Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 200.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in ARCO has decreased by -6.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,663,972 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.85 million, following the sale of -736,665 additional shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in ARCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.09%.

At the end of the first quarter, TPE Gestora de Recursos Ltda decreased its ARCO holdings by -15.43% and now holds 5.52 million ARCO shares valued at $40.27 million with the lessened -1.01 million shares during the period. ARCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.30% at present.