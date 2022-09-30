The share price of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) fell to $245.56 per share on Thursday from $247.85. While Parker-Hannifin Corporation has underperformed by -0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PH fell by -14.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $340.00 to $230.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.05% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) recommending Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PH. Goldman also rated PH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $375 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on October 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $337. Deutsche Bank August 06, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PH, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from June 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $350 for PH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PH’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $5.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PH is recording an average volume of 781.60K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.24%, with a loss of -1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $325.06, showing growth from the present price of $245.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Parker-Hannifin Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is based in the USA. When comparing Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -74.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PH has increased by 1.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,482,194 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.51 billion, following the purchase of 125,959 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 54,254 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.57 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,924,528.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -185,962 position in PH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC sold an additional 22297.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.51%, now holding 4.35 million shares worth $1.15 billion. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its PH holdings by 1.04% and now holds 4.32 million PH shares valued at $1.14 billion with the added 44401.0 shares during the period. PH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.50% at present.