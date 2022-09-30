A share of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) closed at $44.43 per share on Thursday, down from $45.38 day before. While Sealed Air Corporation has underperformed by -2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEE fell by -20.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $70.72 to $43.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 30, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) to Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SEE. Credit Suisse also Downgraded SEE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2022. JP Morgan June 01, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for SEE, as published in its report on June 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $71 for SEE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

It’s important to note that SEE shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sealed Air Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 287.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SEE is registering an average volume of 970.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.74%, with a loss of -2.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.14, showing growth from the present price of $44.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sealed Air Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Packaging & Containers market, Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is based in the USA. When comparing Sealed Air Corporation shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SEE has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,987,319 shares of the stock, with a value of $860.28 million, following the purchase of 8,982 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SEE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -547,024 additional shares for a total stake of worth $831.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,443,365.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -25,615 position in SEE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.25 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.56%, now holding 6.89 million shares worth $370.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its SEE holdings by -0.17% and now holds 6.79 million SEE shares valued at $365.4 million with the lessened 11800.0 shares during the period. SEE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.21% at present.