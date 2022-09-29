As of Wednesday, Western Digital Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WDC) stock closed at $33.15, up from $32.72 the previous day. While Western Digital Corporation has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WDC fell by -43.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.36 to $32.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) to Neutral. A report published by Deutsche Bank on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for WDC. Exane BNP Paribas also rated WDC shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WDC, as published in its report on August 17, 2022. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Western Digital Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WDC is recording 3.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a loss of -4.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.37, showing growth from the present price of $33.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WDC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Western Digital Corporation Shares?

The Computer Hardware market is dominated by Western Digital Corporation (WDC) based in the USA. When comparing Western Digital Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -52.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WDC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WDC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WDC has increased by 3.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,992,201 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.48 billion, following the purchase of 1,312,787 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in WDC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -485,673 additional shares for a total stake of worth $667.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,806,365.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -532,914 position in WDC. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.83%, now holding 10.47 million shares worth $442.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its WDC holdings by -0.33% and now holds 8.05 million WDC shares valued at $340.02 million with the lessened 26800.0 shares during the period. WDC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.