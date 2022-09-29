The share price of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rose to $143.82 per share on Wednesday from $138.68. While Marriott International Inc. has overperformed by 3.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAR fell by -6.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $195.90 to $131.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.92% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to Buy. A report published by Evercore ISI on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MAR. Barclays also rated MAR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $164 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 29, 2022. Truist Reiterated the rating as Hold on February 16, 2022, but set its price target from $156 to $182. Loop Capital resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for MAR, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Jefferies’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $208 for MAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MAR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Marriott International Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 118.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MAR is recording an average volume of 1.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a loss of -2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $172.44, showing growth from the present price of $143.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marriott International Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Lodging sector, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is based in the USA. When comparing Marriott International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAR has increased by 4.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,353,698 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.28 billion, following the purchase of 980,032 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in MAR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,505,321 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.78 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,552,242.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 131,925 position in MAR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.94 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.10%, now holding 10.71 million shares worth $1.65 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its MAR holdings by -1.03% and now holds 8.82 million MAR shares valued at $1.36 billion with the lessened 91500.0 shares during the period. MAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.30% at present.