Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) closed Wednesday at $45.40 per share, up from $43.59 a day earlier. While Lincoln National Corporation has overperformed by 4.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNC fell by -36.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.57 to $43.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.57% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) to Peer Perform. A report published by Citigroup on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LNC. Goldman also Downgraded LNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $74 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on January 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $80. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LNC, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from January 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $83 for LNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

The current dividend for LNC investors is set at $1.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lincoln National Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LNC is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a loss of -5.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $59.21, showing growth from the present price of $45.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln National Corporation Shares?

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing Lincoln National Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LNC has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,684,226 shares of the stock, with a value of $860.6 million, following the sale of -14,408 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 580,083 additional shares for a total stake of worth $427.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,277,527.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -609,663 position in LNC. Dodge & Cox purchased an additional 27805.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.65%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $197.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its LNC holdings by -4.31% and now holds 3.97 million LNC shares valued at $182.79 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. LNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.50% at present.