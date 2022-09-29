Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) closed Wednesday at $114.19 per share, up from $109.90 a day earlier. While Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has overperformed by 3.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTWO fell by -23.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $195.82 to $101.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) to Hold. A report published by DZ Bank on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TTWO. BofA Securities also Downgraded TTWO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on June 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $136. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TTWO, as published in its report on June 09, 2022. Bernstein’s report from April 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $173 for TTWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTWO is recording an average volume of 1.91M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -3.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $161.04, showing growth from the present price of $114.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. Shares?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market. When comparing Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 75.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -158.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TTWO has increased by 6.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,923,833 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.07 billion, following the purchase of 1,079,576 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in TTWO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 306,086 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.13 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,248,936.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 596,578 position in TTWO. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.40%, now holding 3.75 million shares worth $459.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad increased its TTWO holdings by 6.83% and now holds 3.73 million TTWO shares valued at $456.64 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. TTWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.50% at present.