Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) closed Wednesday at $8.04 per share, up from $7.54 a day earlier. While Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has overperformed by 6.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TCMD fell by -81.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.41 to $6.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.86% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2020, Oppenheimer Upgraded Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: TCMD) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on October 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for TCMD. BTIG Research also Upgraded TCMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2019. Dougherty & Company Initiated an Buy rating on June 13, 2019, and assigned a price target of $80. Northland Capital January 02, 2019d its ‘Under Perform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for TCMD, as published in its report on January 02, 2019. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TCMD is recording an average volume of 220.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.63%, with a gain of 1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TCMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tactile Systems Technology Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TCMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TCMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TCMD has decreased by -56.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,442,178 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.9 million, following the sale of -1,872,273 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in TCMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 58,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,356,368.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -310,360 position in TCMD. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.79 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 426.59%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $8.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its TCMD holdings by 164.74% and now holds 0.84 million TCMD shares valued at $6.89 million with the added 0.52 million shares during the period. TCMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.10% at present.