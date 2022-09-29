In Wednesday’s session, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) marked $105.57 per share, up from $102.19 in the previous session. While SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. has overperformed by 3.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SITE fell by -47.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $260.00 to $101.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.34% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SITE. Stifel also rated SITE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 13, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts June 22, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, and set its price target from $128 to $118. UBS March 29, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SITE, as published in its report on March 29, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from July 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $185 for SITE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SITE has an average volume of 268.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.75%, with a loss of -4.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.22, showing growth from the present price of $105.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. Shares?

Industrial Distribution giant SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.00%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SITE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SITE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SITE has increased by 24.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,736,347 shares of the stock, with a value of $717.96 million, following the purchase of 1,120,359 additional shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment made another decreased to its shares in SITE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -57,262 additional shares for a total stake of worth $584.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,669,501.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 37,678 position in SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.38%, now holding 2.7 million shares worth $337.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SITE holdings by -8.25% and now holds 2.01 million SITE shares valued at $252.04 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period.