The share price of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) rose to $50.05 per share on Wednesday from $48.85. While Apollo Global Management Inc. has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APO fell by -18.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.07 to $45.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.84% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on August 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for APO. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded APO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 19, 2022. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for APO, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from December 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $78 for APO shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of APO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.70 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and APO is recording an average volume of 2.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.12%, with a loss of -4.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.92, showing growth from the present price of $50.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apollo Global Management Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in APO has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,994,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.72 billion, following the sale of -11,613 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in APO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,207,993 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.71 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,684,059.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 2,938 position in APO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.85 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.97%, now holding 15.1 million shares worth $839.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its APO holdings by 0.96% and now holds 9.28 million APO shares valued at $515.72 million with the added 87897.0 shares during the period. APO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.50% at present.