A share of KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) closed at $20.86 per share on Wednesday, down from $21.17 day before. While KnowBe4 Inc. has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KNBE fell by -5.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.50 to $13.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.07% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) recommending Buy. A report published by Stephens on May 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KNBE. Citigroup also rated KNBE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2022. Goldman November 04, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 04, 2021, and set its price target from $33 to $34. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KNBE, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. Goldman’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for KNBE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

KnowBe4 Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KNBE is registering an average volume of 967.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -4.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.62, showing growth from the present price of $20.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KNBE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KnowBe4 Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is based in the USA. When comparing KnowBe4 Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 496.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 118.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KNBE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KNBE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in KNBE has increased by 104.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,066,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $135.82 million, following the purchase of 3,604,498 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in KNBE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.90%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -176,908 additional shares for a total stake of worth $113.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,913,917.

During the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. added a 41,377 position in KNBE. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 3.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 529.72%, now holding 4.38 million shares worth $84.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its KNBE holdings by 0.01% and now holds 4.21 million KNBE shares valued at $80.96 million with the added 500.0 shares during the period. KNBE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.