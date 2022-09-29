As of Wednesday, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (NYSE:WPM) stock closed at $31.35, up from $29.52 the previous day. While Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has overperformed by 6.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WPM fell by -17.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.90 to $28.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.78% in the last 200 days.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 24, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for WPM. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded WPM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 08, 2021. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for WPM, as published in its report on March 04, 2021. Barclays’s report from January 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $39 for WPM shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Investors in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 21.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WPM is recording 2.73M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -1.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.27, showing growth from the present price of $31.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WPM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Shares?

The Gold market is dominated by Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) based in the Canada. When comparing Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WPM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WPM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in WPM has increased by 30.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,961,964 shares of the stock, with a value of $822.34 million, following the purchase of 6,369,038 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another decreased to its shares in WPM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -504,967 additional shares for a total stake of worth $573.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,806,874.

During the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management subtracted a -25,829 position in WPM. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.32%, now holding 12.63 million shares worth $385.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its WPM holdings by 1.31% and now holds 10.31 million WPM shares valued at $314.41 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. WPM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.10% at present.