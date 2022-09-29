The share price of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) rose to $51.67 per share on Wednesday from $49.22. While Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has overperformed by 4.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPX fell by -18.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.77 to $48.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.75% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) to Underperform. A report published by Truist on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LPX. BofA Securities also Downgraded LPX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $67 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2022. Goldman January 21, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPX, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Goldman’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $54 for LPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LPX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 100.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LPX is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -1.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.78, showing growth from the present price of $51.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Building Products & Equipment sector, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) is based in the USA. When comparing Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LPX has decreased by -7.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,910,834 shares of the stock, with a value of $483.23 million, following the sale of -722,840 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LPX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -289,140 additional shares for a total stake of worth $368.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,793,886.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP added a 199,528 position in LPX. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.47%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $170.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its LPX holdings by -8.80% and now holds 2.99 million LPX shares valued at $162.0 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period.