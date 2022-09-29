Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) marked $32.68 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $31.96. While Lazard Ltd has overperformed by 2.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAZ fell by -28.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.00 to $30.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) to Underweight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for LAZ. Wolfe Research also Downgraded LAZ shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2022. Keefe Bruyette February 04, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LAZ, as published in its report on February 04, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from October 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $58 for LAZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

LAZ currently pays a dividend of $2.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lazard Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 60.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 651.51K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LAZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a loss of -8.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.71, showing growth from the present price of $32.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lazard Ltd Shares?

The Bermuda based company Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is one of the biggest names in Capital Markets. When comparing Lazard Ltd shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAZ has increased by 1.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,870,695 shares of the stock, with a value of $358.8 million, following the purchase of 130,578 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in LAZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.48%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 140,068 additional shares for a total stake of worth $348.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,590,054.

During the first quarter, Ariel Investments LLC added a 160,005 position in LAZ. Southeastern Asset Management, In sold an additional 90997.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.72%, now holding 5.19 million shares worth $188.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LAZ holdings by 1.71% and now holds 4.21 million LAZ shares valued at $153.04 million with the added 70698.0 shares during the period. LAZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.80% at present.