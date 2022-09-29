Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) closed Wednesday at $100.09 per share, up from $92.85 a day earlier. While Marathon Petroleum Corporation has overperformed by 7.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPC rose by 60.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $114.35 to $59.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.73% in the last 200 days.

On June 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on May 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MPC. Piper Sandler also Downgraded MPC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 25, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on September 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $75. Citigroup August 26, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MPC, as published in its report on August 26, 2021. Barclays’s report from June 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $71 for MPC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

The current dividend for MPC investors is set at $2.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 81.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MPC is recording an average volume of 4.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $123.57, showing growth from the present price of $100.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Petroleum Corporation Shares?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market. When comparing Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -31.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MPC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MPC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MPC has decreased by -17.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 46,063,561 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.64 billion, following the sale of -10,020,960 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MPC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,563,594 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.85 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 38,201,780.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its MPC holdings by -17.12% and now holds 9.3 million MPC shares valued at $936.81 million with the lessened -1.92 million shares during the period. MPC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.00% at present.