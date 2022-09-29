Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) closed Wednesday at $26.57 per share, up from $25.28 a day earlier. While Tenaris S.A. has overperformed by 5.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TS rose by 28.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.76 to $19.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.44% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) to Buy. A report published by Wolfe Research on March 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for TS. Barclays also Upgraded TS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2022. JP Morgan November 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for TS, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Barclays’s report from March 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

The current dividend for TS investors is set at $0.82 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tenaris S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TS is recording an average volume of 2.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a loss of -0.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.78, showing growth from the present price of $26.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenaris S.A. Shares?

Tenaris S.A. (TS) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market. When comparing Tenaris S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 116.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt’s position in TS has increased by 5.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,601,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $617.47 million, following the purchase of 1,231,882 additional shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in TS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -144,332 additional shares for a total stake of worth $239.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,751,976.

During the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. subtracted a -1,739,350 position in TS. Harding Loevner LP sold an additional -0.47 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.33%, now holding 3.68 million shares worth $100.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its TS holdings by 16.16% and now holds 2.66 million TS shares valued at $72.78 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. TS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.60% at present.