As of Wednesday, Pure Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:PSTG) stock closed at $27.66, up from $26.86 the previous day. While Pure Storage Inc. has overperformed by 2.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSTG rose by 5.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.71 to $21.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on May 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PSTG. UBS also rated PSTG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. Wells Fargo Reiterated the rating as Overweight on March 03, 2022, but set its price target from $37 to $40. Wedbush resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for PSTG, as published in its report on March 03, 2022. Raymond James’s report from March 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $39 for PSTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Pure Storage Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PSTG is recording 3.20M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.44, showing growth from the present price of $27.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pure Storage Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PSTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PSTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PSTG has increased by 9.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 35,343,169 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.02 billion, following the purchase of 3,164,595 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PSTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.19%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 322,637 additional shares for a total stake of worth $791.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 27,323,095.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -1,221,944 position in PSTG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.92%, now holding 14.52 million shares worth $420.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PSTG holdings by 3.38% and now holds 10.61 million PSTG shares valued at $307.25 million with the added 0.35 million shares during the period. PSTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.00% at present.