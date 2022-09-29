A share of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) closed at $50.67 per share on Wednesday, up from $50.04 day before. While Magna International Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGA fell by -33.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $90.15 to $49.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.80% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) recommending Underperform. A report published by Raymond James on March 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MGA. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded MGA shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 08, 2022. Wells Fargo December 16, 2021d the rating to Overweight on December 16, 2021, and set its price target from $84 to $93. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MGA, as published in its report on November 08, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

It’s important to note that MGA shareholders are currently getting $1.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Magna International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MGA is registering an average volume of 938.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -4.70% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Magna International Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Auto Parts market, Magna International Inc. (MGA) is based in the Canada. When comparing Magna International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -138.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MGA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MGA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc.’s position in MGA has increased by 5.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,209,984 shares of the stock, with a value of $531.69 million, following the purchase of 439,616 additional shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. made another increased to its shares in MGA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,115,435 additional shares for a total stake of worth $479.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,310,223.

During the first quarter, RBC Dominion Securities, Inc. added a 675,651 position in MGA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.46%, now holding 7.98 million shares worth $460.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its MGA holdings by -17.73% and now holds 7.94 million MGA shares valued at $458.2 million with the lessened -1.71 million shares during the period. MGA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.20% at present.