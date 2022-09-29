Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) closed Wednesday at $13.00 per share, up from $11.80 a day earlier. While Harmonic Inc. has overperformed by 10.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLIT rose by 47.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.22 to $8.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.84% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) recommending Buy. A report published by Barclays on April 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HLIT. Needham also rated HLIT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 22, 2021. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for HLIT, as published in its report on May 22, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from April 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for HLIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Harmonic Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HLIT is recording an average volume of 828.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a gain of 10.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.42, showing growth from the present price of $13.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HLIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harmonic Inc. Shares?

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Communication Equipment market. When comparing Harmonic Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 786.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.38% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 17,357,821 shares of the stock, with a value of $195.45 million, following the purchase of 17,357,821 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HLIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -427,167 additional shares for a total stake of worth $163.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,556,858.

During the first quarter, Scopia Capital Management LP subtracted a -2,302,466 position in HLIT. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 96051.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.43%, now holding 6.83 million shares worth $76.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, Trigran Investments, Inc. increased its HLIT holdings by 7.62% and now holds 6.05 million HLIT shares valued at $68.13 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. HLIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.38% at present.