As of Wednesday, Nomad Foods Limited’s (NYSE:NOMD) stock closed at $15.20, up from $14.49 the previous day. While Nomad Foods Limited has overperformed by 4.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOMD fell by -44.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.92 to $14.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.30% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) recommending Buy. A report published by Mizuho on January 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NOMD. Goldman also Downgraded NOMD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $34. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NOMD, as published in its report on October 26, 2020. Berenberg’s report from September 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $24 for NOMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Nomad Foods Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NOMD is recording 650.76K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.03%, with a loss of -9.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.82, showing growth from the present price of $15.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nomad Foods Limited Shares?

The Packaged Foods market is dominated by Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Nomad Foods Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 48.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in NOMD has decreased by -7.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,460,612 shares of the stock, with a value of $255.81 million, following the sale of -1,113,781 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in NOMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 898,974 additional shares for a total stake of worth $197.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,137,996.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC subtracted a -73,280 position in NOMD. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.41%, now holding 9.08 million shares worth $160.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its NOMD holdings by 0.01% and now holds 7.63 million NOMD shares valued at $135.04 million with the added 757.0 shares during the period. NOMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.