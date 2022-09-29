Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) marked $12.51 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $12.30. While Healthcare Services Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCSG fell by -50.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.67 to $12.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.24% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) to Underperform. A report published by William Blair on October 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HCSG. Stifel also rated HCSG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2021. Northland Capital July 07, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for HCSG, as published in its report on July 07, 2020. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG)

HCSG currently pays a dividend of $0.85 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 631.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HCSG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a loss of -7.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $12.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Healthcare Services Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is one of the biggest names in Medical Care Facilities. When comparing Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -27.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HCSG has increased by 0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,051,684 shares of the stock, with a value of $155.5 million, following the purchase of 17,938 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HCSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 114,603 additional shares for a total stake of worth $116.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,262,345.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 285,326 position in HCSG. Mackenzie Financial Corp. sold an additional 13310.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.31%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $59.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its HCSG holdings by -10.85% and now holds 3.41 million HCSG shares valued at $48.02 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period.