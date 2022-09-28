A share of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) closed at $23.63 per share on Tuesday, up from $22.87 day before. While Golar LNG Limited has overperformed by 3.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLNG rose by 92.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.66 to $10.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.70% in the last 200 days.

On April 27, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GLNG. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on March 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. Cowen resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for GLNG, as published in its report on May 29, 2020. DNB Markets’s report from March 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $19 for GLNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Golar LNG Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GLNG is registering an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.53%, with a loss of -9.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.32, showing growth from the present price of $23.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Golar LNG Limited Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Midstream market, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is based in the Bermuda. When comparing Golar LNG Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 211.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 46.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Orbis Investment Management Ltd.’s position in GLNG has decreased by -5.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,973,263 shares of the stock, with a value of $299.24 million, following the sale of -602,305 additional shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in GLNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.82%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -259,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $178.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,540,287.

During the first quarter, Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA subtracted a -5,368,395 position in GLNG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 49358.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.11%, now holding 4.4 million shares worth $120.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its GLNG holdings by -1.48% and now holds 4.04 million GLNG shares valued at $110.23 million with the lessened 60820.0 shares during the period. GLNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.