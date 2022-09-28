The share price of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) fell to $1.73 per share on Tuesday from $1.79. While LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has underperformed by -3.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LX fell by -70.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.48 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.78% in the last 200 days.

On May 31, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on December 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LX. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded LX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2021. CLSA Initiated an Outperform rating on July 16, 2020, and assigned a price target of $13. China Renaissance June 16, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LX, as published in its report on June 16, 2020. China Renaissance also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LX is recording an average volume of 817.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a loss of -5.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.11, showing growth from the present price of $1.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Credit Services sector, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is based in the China. When comparing LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Numeric Investors LLC’s position in LX has increased by 19.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,714,753 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.66 million, following the purchase of 951,346 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 249,872 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,734,628.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 145,767 position in LX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.47%, now holding 2.13 million shares worth $4.34 million. LX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.00% at present.