The share price of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) fell to $2.26 per share on Tuesday from $2.29. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed by -1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP fell by -18.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.36% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for UGP. Citigroup February 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on February 10, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of UGP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.15 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UGP is recording an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a loss of -11.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UGP has increased by 6.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,057,156 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.13 million, following the purchase of 193,749 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -117,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,682,900.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Financial Management, I decreased its UGP holdings by -0.50% and now holds 1.18 million UGP shares valued at $3.14 million with the lessened 5936.0 shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.80% at present.