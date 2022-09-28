As of Tuesday, Lipocine Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPCN) stock closed at $0.39, down from $0.44 the previous day. While Lipocine Inc. has underperformed by -11.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPCN fell by -64.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.89 to $0.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.81% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on December 10, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LPCN. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated LPCN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2018. Canaccord Genuity January 11, 2018d the rating to Hold on January 11, 2018, and set its price target from $11 to $2. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LPCN, as published in its report on December 08, 2017. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 07, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $25 for LPCN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

One of the most important indicators of Lipocine Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPCN is recording 239.68K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.67%, with a loss of -24.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPCN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lipocine Inc. Shares?

The Biotechnology market is dominated by Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) based in the USA. When comparing Lipocine Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 61.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPCN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPCN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LPCN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 48,302 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,595,579.

During the first quarter, Wealth Effects LLC subtracted a -10,500 position in LPCN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 9024.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.10%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $0.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its LPCN holdings by 27.39% and now holds 0.46 million LPCN shares valued at $0.27 million with the added 98608.0 shares during the period. LPCN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.