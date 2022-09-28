A share of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) closed at $61.44 per share on Tuesday, up from $59.93 day before. While Coupa Software Incorporated has overperformed by 2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COUP fell by -74.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $259.90 to $50.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.45% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) recommending Underperform. A report published by Citigroup on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for COUP. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded COUP shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 22, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on May 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $75. Goldman May 12, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for COUP, as published in its report on May 12, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from April 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $140 for COUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coupa Software Incorporated’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COUP is registering an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a loss of -7.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.59, showing growth from the present price of $61.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coupa Software Incorporated Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COUP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COUP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COUP has increased by 2.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,830,067 shares of the stock, with a value of $398.88 million, following the purchase of 171,998 additional shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP made another increased to its shares in COUP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 911,252 additional shares for a total stake of worth $253.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,343,570.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -1,630,260 position in COUP. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 38928.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.24%, now holding 3.18 million shares worth $185.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, HMI Capital Management LP increased its COUP holdings by 39.05% and now holds 2.91 million COUP shares valued at $169.68 million with the added 0.82 million shares during the period.