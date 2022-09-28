Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) closed Tuesday at $16.56 per share, up from $16.14 a day earlier. While Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOOS fell by -58.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.64 to $16.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, UBS Downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on January 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for GOOS. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GOOS, as published in its report on July 14, 2021. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GOOS is recording an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.70%, with a loss of -5.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.53, showing growth from the present price of $16.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOOS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Shares?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Apparel Manufacturing market. When comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOOS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOOS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in GOOS has decreased by -7.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,788,202 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.28 million, following the sale of -678,158 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in GOOS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -132,377 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,030,040.

During the first quarter, Manulife Investment Management added a 774,194 position in GOOS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.50%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $42.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its GOOS holdings by 54.14% and now holds 1.62 million GOOS shares valued at $29.18 million with the added 0.57 million shares during the period. GOOS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.52% at present.