World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) closed Tuesday at $23.37 per share, up from $23.12 a day earlier. While World Fuel Services Corporation has overperformed by 1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INT fell by -32.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.10 to $19.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.40% in the last 200 days.

On May 18, 2022, Stifel Upgraded World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on January 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for INT. BofA Securities also Downgraded INT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 01, 2021. BofA Securities January 19, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for INT, as published in its report on January 19, 2021. Seaport Global Securities’s report from March 07, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $40 for INT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of World Fuel Services Corporation (INT)

The current dividend for INT investors is set at $0.56 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 141.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of World Fuel Services Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and INT is recording an average volume of 484.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a loss of -9.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.50, showing growth from the present price of $23.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze World Fuel Services Corporation Shares?

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market. When comparing World Fuel Services Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 41.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in INT has increased by 2.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,994,577 shares of the stock, with a value of $257.86 million, following the purchase of 196,281 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in INT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.93%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -132,389 additional shares for a total stake of worth $173.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,741,918.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -178,068 position in INT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.60%, now holding 3.99 million shares worth $102.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, increased its INT holdings by 1.88% and now holds 2.04 million INT shares valued at $52.53 million with the added 37631.0 shares during the period. INT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.00% at present.