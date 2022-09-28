A share of NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) closed at $4.30 per share on Tuesday, up from $4.26 day before. While NovaGold Resources Inc. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NG fell by -34.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.36 to $4.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.02% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, National Bank Financial started tracking NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) recommending Outperform. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated NG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for NG, as published in its report on October 17, 2011. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from January 21, 2011 suggests a price prediction of $16 for NG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 51.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NG is registering an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -2.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovaGold Resources Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NG has increased by 0.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,863,032 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.14 million, following the purchase of 1,746 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,226,300.

During the first quarter, First Eagle Investment Management added a 1,297,265 position in NG. Exor Investments purchased an additional 1.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.63%, now holding 14.21 million shares worth $62.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NG holdings by 2.72% and now holds 10.62 million NG shares valued at $47.03 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. NG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.87% at present.