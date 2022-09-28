The share price of XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rose to $43.72 per share on Tuesday from $42.33. While XPO Logistics Inc. has overperformed by 3.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPO fell by -48.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.00 to $41.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) to Overweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for XPO. BofA Securities also Upgraded XPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $96 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on March 09, 2022, but set its price target from $115 to $117. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XPO, as published in its report on February 25, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $103 for XPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of XPO Logistics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 50.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and XPO is recording an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a loss of -5.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.14, showing growth from the present price of $43.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XPO Logistics Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Integrated Freight & Logistics sector, XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) is based in the USA. When comparing XPO Logistics Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XPO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XPO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MFN Partners Management LP’s position in XPO has increased by 13.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,675,369 shares of the stock, with a value of $664.44 million, following the purchase of 1,555,519 additional shares during the last quarter. Orbis Investment Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in XPO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -13,682 additional shares for a total stake of worth $524.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,014,514.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 590,004 position in XPO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 94478.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.20%, now holding 7.78 million shares worth $407.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its XPO holdings by 56.98% and now holds 4.54 million XPO shares valued at $238.17 million with the added 1.65 million shares during the period. XPO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.70% at present.