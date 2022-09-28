Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) closed Tuesday at $16.49 per share, down from $16.58 a day earlier. While Euronav NV has underperformed by -0.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 74.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.16 to $7.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.73% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for EURN. Jefferies also Downgraded EURN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EURN, as published in its report on March 29, 2021. BTIG Research’s report from January 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for EURN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EURN is recording an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a loss of -11.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.95, showing decline from the present price of $16.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EURN has decreased by -11.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,196,560 shares of the stock, with a value of $133.11 million, following the sale of -1,041,970 additional shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in EURN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,212,016 additional shares for a total stake of worth $128.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,912,057.

During the first quarter, Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI added a 543,161 position in EURN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 72284.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.42%, now holding 5.04 million shares worth $81.78 million. At the end of the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its EURN holdings by -9.85% and now holds 4.78 million EURN shares valued at $77.66 million with the lessened -0.52 million shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.52% at present.