DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) marked $13.18 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $13.03. While DigitalBridge Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG fell by -47.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.20 to $12.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.48% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on February 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for DBRG. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DBRG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 16, 2021. Raymond James October 07, 2021d the rating to Strong Buy on October 07, 2021, and set its price target from $8.50 to $9. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for DBRG, as published in its report on August 10, 2021.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

DBRG currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -29.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.52M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DBRG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a loss of -13.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.29, showing growth from the present price of $13.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBRG has increased by 14.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,020,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $374.17 million, following the purchase of 2,589,197 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Cohen & Steers Capital Management decreased its DBRG holdings by -8.53% and now holds 4.32 million DBRG shares valued at $76.97 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. DBRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.