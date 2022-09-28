The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) closed Tuesday at $16.17 per share, down from $16.56 a day earlier. While The Hain Celestial Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HAIN fell by -59.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.88 to $16.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 29, 2022, Consumer Edge Research Downgraded The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) to Equal Weight. A report published by CL King on May 24, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HAIN. Cowen also rated HAIN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 23, 2022. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HAIN, as published in its report on January 27, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for HAIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HAIN is recording an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a loss of -6.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.92, showing growth from the present price of $16.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HAIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Shares?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Packaged Foods market. When comparing The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -91.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HAIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HAIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HAIN has increased by 24.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,791,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $178.12 million, following the purchase of 1,749,344 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HAIN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 25,906 additional shares for a total stake of worth $174.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,598,160.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 25,539 position in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.01%, now holding 5.43 million shares worth $109.95 million. At the end of the first quarter, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its HAIN holdings by -23.97% and now holds 3.16 million HAIN shares valued at $64.09 million with the lessened -1.0 million shares during the period. HAIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.