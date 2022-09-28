A share of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) closed at $0.65 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.73 day before. While AVROBIO Inc. has underperformed by -10.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVRO fell by -89.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.62 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.11% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 19, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AVRO. BTIG Research also rated AVRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on May 27, 2021, and assigned a price target of $28. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AVRO, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. Stifel’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for AVRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO)

AVROBIO Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AVRO is registering an average volume of 257.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.81%, with a loss of -15.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.88, showing growth from the present price of $0.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AVROBIO Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GMT Capital Corp.’s position in AVRO has increased by 34.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,494,490 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.32 million, following the purchase of 899,576 additional shares during the last quarter. K2 & Associates Investment Manage made another increased to its shares in AVRO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 100.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,120,691 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,235,868.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Asset Management added a 146,727 position in AVRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 75.78%, now holding 1.56 million shares worth $1.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AVRO holdings by -53.19% and now holds 1.37 million AVRO shares valued at $1.31 million with the lessened -1.56 million shares during the period. AVRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.