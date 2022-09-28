Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) closed Tuesday at $31.04 per share, down from $32.93 a day earlier. While Avient Corporation has underperformed by -5.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVNT fell by -35.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.46 to $32.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.85% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2021, Stifel Upgraded Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 07, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AVNT. Citigroup also Upgraded AVNT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2021. Goldman October 02, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AVNT, as published in its report on October 02, 2020. Citigroup’s report from September 04, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $30 for AVNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Avient Corporation (AVNT)

The current dividend for AVNT investors is set at $0.95 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Avient Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVNT is recording an average volume of 476.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.76%, with a loss of -15.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $58.23, showing growth from the present price of $31.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avient Corporation Shares?

Avient Corporation (AVNT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Avient Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.37, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 23.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AVNT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AVNT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AVNT has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,851,285 shares of the stock, with a value of $431.78 million, following the purchase of 7,451 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AVNT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.80%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,871 additional shares for a total stake of worth $426.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,721,887.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 35,469 position in AVNT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 13231.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.38%, now holding 3.47 million shares worth $151.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its AVNT holdings by 3.78% and now holds 2.99 million AVNT shares valued at $131.21 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. AVNT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.