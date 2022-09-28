A share of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) closed at $28.69 per share on Tuesday, up from $27.59 day before. While Paycor HCM Inc. has overperformed by 3.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PYCR fell by -18.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.42 to $20.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.70% in the last 200 days.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) recommending Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PYCR. BMO Capital Markets also rated PYCR shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $31. Truist resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PYCR, as published in its report on September 01, 2021. Stifel’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for PYCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paycor HCM Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PYCR is registering an average volume of 531.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a loss of -4.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.29, showing growth from the present price of $28.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PYCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paycor HCM Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PYCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PYCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in PYCR has increased by 32.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,387,001 shares of the stock, with a value of $159.62 million, following the purchase of 1,316,954 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in PYCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 503,411 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,957,820.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC added a 120,816 position in PYCR. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional 24885.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.61%, now holding 4.04 million shares worth $119.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PYCR holdings by 5.40% and now holds 3.74 million PYCR shares valued at $110.77 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. PYCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.60% at present.