A share of Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) closed at $2.61 per share on Tuesday, up from $2.59 day before. While Safe Bulkers Inc. has overperformed by 0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SB fell by -47.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.44 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.28% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SB. Jefferies also rated SB shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Stifel February 01, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SB, as published in its report on February 01, 2021. Jefferies’s report from January 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $1.75 for SB shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

It’s important to note that SB shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SB is registering an average volume of 914.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.20%, with a loss of -17.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Safe Bulkers Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Marine Shipping market, Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is based in the Monaco. When comparing Safe Bulkers Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s position in SB has increased by 40.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,571,110 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.58 million, following the purchase of 1,324,566 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in SB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -196,117 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,910,969.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 397,954 position in SB. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP sold an additional 75898.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.22%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $7.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its SB holdings by 19.20% and now holds 1.3 million SB shares valued at $4.16 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. SB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.30% at present.